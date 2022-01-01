Comparing Data Storage (DTST) & The Competition

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Data Storage to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Data Storage and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage Competitors 671 3198 4959 92 2.50

Data Storage presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million $200,000.00 76.52 Data Storage Competitors $956.41 million -$1.59 million 18.22

Data Storage’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% Data Storage Competitors -37.54% -1,556.62% -9.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Storage beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

