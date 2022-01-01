Comparing GigaMedia (GIGM) and Its Competitors

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 105 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GigaMedia to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GigaMedia alerts:

This table compares GigaMedia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million -$1.29 million -8.65 GigaMedia Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 1.67

GigaMedia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% GigaMedia Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia Competitors 963 3977 8322 272 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 20.76%. Given GigaMedia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaMedia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigaMedia rivals beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.