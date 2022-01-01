Comparing Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) & The Competition

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: IMUN) is one of 911 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Immune Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Immune Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics $110,000.00 $1.59 million -0.05 Immune Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.15 million 0.13

Immune Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Immune Therapeutics. Immune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A -28.10% 421.92% Immune Therapeutics Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immune Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immune Therapeutics Competitors 5276 19466 41877 799 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.37%. Given Immune Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immune Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Immune Therapeutics rivals beat Immune Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.