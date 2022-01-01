Comparing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Third Coast Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 New York Community Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.28, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than New York Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 36.25% 9.38% 1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.08 $12.11 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.21 $511.11 million $1.28 9.54

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.