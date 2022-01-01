Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $75.08

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.08, but opened at $77.00. Confluent shares last traded at $75.66, with a volume of 8,167 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Get Confluent alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.