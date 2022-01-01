Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.24 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

