Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $333,562,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

