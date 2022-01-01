Conning Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

