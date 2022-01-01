Conning Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

NYSE PSA opened at $374.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.