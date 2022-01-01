Conning Inc. Invests $690,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $537.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

