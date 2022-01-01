Conning Inc. Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $160,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $229,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.92 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average of $241.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.90.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

