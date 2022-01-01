Conning Inc. Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $160,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

