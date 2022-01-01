Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 99.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 144,757 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

YUM opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

