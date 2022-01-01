Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $359.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.75. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

