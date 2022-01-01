Conning Inc. Sells 230 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $291.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.14. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

