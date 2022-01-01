Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.38 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,696. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

