Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,131. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

