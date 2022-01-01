CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 2.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.18. 3,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 455,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.