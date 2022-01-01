Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 301,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 127,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$41.24 million and a P/E ratio of -36.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

In other Constantine Metal Resources news, insider John Tognetti sold 77,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$43,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,788,408. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,588 shares of company stock valued at $143,626.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

