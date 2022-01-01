Contrasting CAE (NYSE:CAE) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CAE alerts:

This table compares CAE and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 3.54 -$35.77 million $0.36 70.11 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.91% 7.01% 2.74% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CAE and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 3 5 0 2.44 ESS Tech 0 0 6 0 3.00

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.92%. ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.90%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.