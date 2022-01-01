Contrasting Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) & Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Local Bounti alerts:

59.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Local Bounti and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International -1.71% -0.57% -0.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and Village Farms International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International $170.09 million 3.33 $11.61 million ($0.04) -160.46

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 2 0 3.00 Village Farms International 0 0 6 1 3.14

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.29%. Village Farms International has a consensus price target of $20.39, suggesting a potential upside of 217.65%. Given Village Farms International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.