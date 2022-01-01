Contrasting Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10% Marathon Oil -0.91% 5.17% 3.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 3 6 0 2.50 Marathon Oil 0 4 10 1 2.80

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $12.69, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Volatility & Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.33 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.79 Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 4.14 -$1.45 billion ($0.06) -273.62

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out -399.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

