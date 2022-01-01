Contrasting RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Uniti Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uniti Group $1.07 billion 3.10 -$706.30 million $0.15 93.41

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Uniti Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%. Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 32.19%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Uniti Group 3.74% -1.91% 0.85%

Summary

Uniti Group beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States. The Corporate segment consi

