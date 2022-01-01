Convergence (CONV) Tops One Day Volume of $819,230.00

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Convergence has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and $819,230.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,215,597 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

