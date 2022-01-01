Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,163 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

