Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $370.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $372.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average is $331.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

