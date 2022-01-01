Core Alternative Capital Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS opened at $385.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.62 and its 200 day moving average is $390.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.