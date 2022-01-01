Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 43.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,034,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,560,000 after buying an additional 168,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

CTVA opened at $47.28 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

