CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

