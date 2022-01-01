Critical Contrast: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASML and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $15.97 billion 20.43 $4.06 billion $15.77 50.48 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.76 $110.61 million N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASML and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 2 5 13 0 2.55 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

ASML presently has a consensus price target of $792.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.39%. Given ASML’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk & Volatility

ASML has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 30.52% 43.16% 20.11% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

Summary

ASML beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

