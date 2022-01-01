Critical Contrast: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) vs. Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 168.52%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.36 $905.28 million $1.25 6.72

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Summary

Vipshop beats Boxed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

