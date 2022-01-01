Critical Review: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 191.89%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 18.52 -$109.01 million ($0.60) -12.33 Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 14.47 -$20.91 million ($0.62) -0.37

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -26.91% -41.63% -14.61% Brickell Biotech -12,468.50% -165.40% -129.70%

Volatility & Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Brickell Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

