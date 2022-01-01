Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Crocs by 97.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 495.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 54.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $128.22 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

