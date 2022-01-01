CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $204.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $250.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

