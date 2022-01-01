Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

