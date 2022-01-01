Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NYSE CCI opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

