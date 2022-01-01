Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Lifted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $157,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.62 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

