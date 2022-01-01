Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.72

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $9.75. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 11,409 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

