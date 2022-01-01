Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $16,347.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.93 or 0.07893602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.74 or 0.99924320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,136,569 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

