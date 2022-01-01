CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTIC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 106,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock remained flat at $$2.48 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,994. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

