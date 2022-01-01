Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

