Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MCFT stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $536.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.12.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

