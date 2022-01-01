Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 166,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 289,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

