Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,358,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.