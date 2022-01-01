Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

