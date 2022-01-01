Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

