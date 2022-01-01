Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $3,857,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 261,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $174.02. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

