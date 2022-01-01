Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $374.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

