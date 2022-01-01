Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,720,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.