Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

